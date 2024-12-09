India invites Norwegian companies to leverage local talent

AMN

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal proposed launching a startup bridge between Norway and India as the two countries discuss various ways to boost trade ties.

He was addressing the India-Norway Business Forum in Mumbai, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The Minister positioned India as an attractive global investment hub, inviting Norwegian companies to leverage local talent not just for domestic opportunities, but also as a launchpad for international market expansion.

The recently signed Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and the European Free Trade Association was lauded as a significant step toward strengthening economic collaboration. India signed the TEPA with four developed nations – Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein – which form an important economic bloc in Europe.