Experts and investors around the world are excited about India: PM Modi

PM at the inauguration of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, in Jaipur, Rajasthan on December 09, 2024.

Rajasthan is emerging as a prime destination for investment, driven by its skilled workforce and expanding market: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that experts and investors around the world are very excited about India. The development that India has achieved by following the mantra of reform, perform and transform is visible in every sector. He also said that in the seven decades after independence, India was able to become the eleventh largest economy in the world, but in a decade the country has shown phenomenal growth and became the fifth largest economy in the world.

Addressing the program after inaugurating the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in Jaipur today Mr Modi said that the country has embarked on the journey to become self-reliant. The ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign is global and its impact is also global. For this, the government is moving forward with a holistic approach.

Mr Modi said that India’s success reflects the power of democracy, demography, digital data and delivery. He said that these dimensions play an important role in the development of a country. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said that democracy is strong in the country, young population and data are playing an important role in taking the country ahead on the development path.

Referring to the basic facilities required for investment in Rajasthan, Mr Modi said that if Rajasthan reaches new heights of development, the country will also touch new heights. He said that Rajasthan is not only rising, it is also reliable. Referring to the reserves of natural resources, network of modern connectivity, rich heritage, landmarks and capable youth power, the Prime Minister said that all these features make the state an important place to attract investment.

The Prime Minister said that the number of foreign tourists in the country is constantly increasing and domestic tourism is also constantly making new records. Referring to the problems related to the global supply and value chain, the Prime Minister emphasized that it is very important to have a large manufacturing base in India. This is important not only for the country but also for the world. He said that understanding this responsibility, India has resolved to become self-reliant.



The Prime Minister said that MSMEs play an important role in strengthening the economy of any country. The government is also continuously strengthening the MSME sector with its policies and decisions. He said that the government has changed the definition of MSMEs so that they can get new opportunities for growth.

Earlier, while addressing the programme, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the government has set a target of doubling the economy of the state in the next 5 years. He expressed hope that this summit will prove to be very important in realizing the resolution of developed India and developed Rajasthan. Top industrialists like Anil Agarwal, Karan Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Anand Mahindra also expressed their views on the program. Five thousand investors, business leaders, and representatives of trade organizations from the country and the world are participating in this three-day summit.