PM Modi to inaugurate Raising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024 at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center Monday. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Raising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in Jaipur tomorrow.

The Prime Minister will deliver the inaugural address at the three-day summit which will be hosted in Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre. Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, several members of the Union and State Cabinet will also be present on the occasion. More than five thousand business and trade representatives, Diplomats and Investors, Delegates and other participants will attend the grand Investment Summit. MoUs worth 30 lakh Crore rupees have been signed for investment proposals prior to the summit. Representatives from 32 countries are participating in the investment summit, with 17 of them being the partner countries.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will launch the Bima Sakhi Yojana at Panipat in Haryana. This scheme is designed to empower women aged between 18 to 70 years who have passed matriculation.

In Panipat, all is set in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch nationwide Bima Sakhi Yojana tomorrow. Strict security arrangements have been made and there will be a ban on flying drones and other flying objects. After reviewing the preparations today, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, Earlier PM had launched the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme from the historical land of Panipat. CM said that scheme will empower women and create new employment opportunities for them. During the program, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University in Karnal.