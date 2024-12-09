Sanjay Malhotra appointed as new RBI governor

AMN

Sanjay Malhotra, a 1990 batch IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, will take over from Shaktikanta Das, whose term comes to an end on December 10

The Government of India today appointed Sanjay Malhotra as the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Malhotra, who currently serves as the Secretary in the Department of Revenue, will replace Shaktikanta Das in the central bank.

In a notification, the Department of Personnel and Training stated that Malhotra will be the next RBI Governor for a period of three years starting 11 December, 2024.

Sanjay Malhotra, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1990 batch from the Rajasthan cadre, holds a degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and a master’s in public policy from Princeton University.

Throughout his career, Malhotra has held several key positions, including the Chairman and Managing Director of REC Limited (a Maharatna company), Secretary in the Department of Financial Services, among others. In December 2022, he took over the role of Revenue Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, succeeding Tarun Bajaj.

In April 2023, he was also assigned the additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.