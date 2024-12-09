The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Sanjay Malhotra appointed as new RBI governor

Dec 9, 2024

AMN

Sanjay Malhotra, a 1990 batch IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, will take over from Shaktikanta Das, whose term comes to an end on December 10

The Government of India today appointed Sanjay Malhotra as the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Malhotra, who currently serves as the Secretary in the Department of Revenue, will replace Shaktikanta Das in the central bank. 

In a notification, the Department of Personnel and Training stated that Malhotra will be the next RBI Governor for a period of three years starting 11 December, 2024. 

Sanjay Malhotra, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1990 batch from the Rajasthan cadre, holds a degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and a master’s in public policy from Princeton University. 

Throughout his career, Malhotra has held several key positions, including the Chairman and Managing Director of REC Limited (a Maharatna company), Secretary in the Department of Financial Services, among others. In December 2022, he took over the role of Revenue Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, succeeding Tarun Bajaj. 

In April 2023, he was also assigned the additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. 

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India invites Norwegian companies to leverage local talent

Dec 9, 2024
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Opposition to move no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman

Dec 9, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Experts and investors around the world are excited about India: PM Modi

Dec 9, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Sanjay Malhotra appointed as new RBI governor

9 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India invites Norwegian companies to leverage local talent

9 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Both Houses of Parliament faced repeated adjournments over various issues

9 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails: Police investigation on

9 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment