South Korea Bars President From Traveling Abroad

AMN / WEB DESK

South Korean authorities have imposed a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is under investigation for his short-lived martial law declaration last Tuesday. Meanwhile, the order was lifted six hours later after the National Assembly voted to end it.

The ban was imposed by the Justice Ministry shortly after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) announced that it had submitted a request for the order. According to local media, Yoon has been named as a suspect in simultaneous investigations conducted by the police, the prosecution, and the CIO over his surprise declaration of martial law. Mr. Yoon narrowly survived an impeachment motion against him over the weekend, as MPs from his ruling People Power Party (PPP) boycotted the vote.

Oh Dong-woon, the chief prosecutor who heads the office for investigating high-ranking officials, told lawmakers that he had sought the travel ban as the office carries out search-and-seizure operations targeting officials who were involved in the martial law order.