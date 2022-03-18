FreeCurrencyRates.com

India-Indonesia hold second security dialogue in Jakarta

Reviews counter-terrorism, cyber safety and maritime security issues

AMN / WEB DESK

The second India-Indonesia Security Dialogue (IISD) was held in Jakarta on March 17. It was co-chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs of Indonesia, Mohammad Mahfud.

The IISD is a forum that brings the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of Indonesia and National Security Adviser of India together to discuss and enhance cooperation between the two countries on political and security issues.

At the 2nd IISD, Indonesian Minister Mahfud and NSA Doval discussed several shared priorities. These include a review of the current global and security issues, countering terrorism and violent extremism, and enhancing maritime, defence, and cyber security cooperation.

They recognized the importance of traditional friendly relationships and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. They expressed confidence that the IISD would strengthen the cooperation between them to overcome common challenges and identified opportunities for further close collaboration in the field of political and security issues.

At the meeting, Mr Doval and Minister Mahfud signed the Memorandum of Understanding for Security Dialogue between the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs of Indonesia and the National Security Council Secretariat of India.

