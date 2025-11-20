The Indian Awaaz

India-France Sign Pact to Strengthen Defence Research Cooperation

Nov 20, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) of France today inked technical agreement to deepen collaboration in defence research and development. Defence Ministry said, this strategic partnership aims to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both nations to develop innovative solutions for future defence challenges. 

DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat and Directorate General of Armaments Lieutenant General Gael Diaz de Tuesta signed the agreement in New Delhi. Under the agreement, the transfer of equipment, technologies will be available to both the countries. Key areas of cooperation outlined in this agreement include Aeronautical platforms, Unmanned vehicles, Advanced Materials for defence applications, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Space, Navigation, Advanced Propulsion, Advanced Sensors, Quantum Technologies, Underwater Technologies and other areas of mutual interest.

Both sides expressed confidence that this cooperation will significantly contribute to national security and global defence technology advancements.

