Commonwealth chief begins first Bangladesh visit ahead of 2026 polls

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey began her first official visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday. The four-day trip (20–24 November) aims to boost cooperation on peace, stability, democracy, good governance and economic progress ahead of the February 2026 election, described by the Commonwealth as “a pivotal moment in the country’s national journey.”

Botchwey will meet interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, political leaders, diplomats, senior officials and the Chief Election Commissioner. She will present the Commonwealth’s new Strategic Plan, which places democracy among its core pillars, and seek guidance on tailored support.

Calling Bangladesh “a valued member of the Commonwealth,” she said the partnership “matters even more now as the country heads towards the polls next year.” She added that she aims “to understand the context first-hand” and reaffirmed commitment to a peaceful, inclusive and participatory environment. “They can continue to count on the Commonwealth as a trusted partner,” she said.

The Bangladesh High Commission in London said the visit will further strengthen ties.