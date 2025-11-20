The Indian Awaaz

UN adopts Rohingya resolution, calls for fresh global push for safe return

Nov 20, 2025

The UN General Assembly’s Third Committee on Wednesday (November 19) adopted by consensus a resolution on the Rohingya crisis, calling for renewed international efforts for a durable solution and the safe return of Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Jointly tabled by the OIC and EU and cosponsored by 105 countries, the resolution highlights ongoing human rights violations in Rakhine State, restrictions on humanitarian access, and the continued outflow of Rohingyas into Bangladesh and neighbouring states. The annual resolution, adopted since 2017, urges sustained global engagement to enable the safe and sustainable repatriation of the displaced community.

After its adoption, the Bangladesh delegation thanked member states for their support but criticised the lack of progress over the past eight years. It warned that Bangladesh can no longer bear the burden of hosting 1.3 million Rohingyas and called for urgent international action to ensure their return to Myanmar.

