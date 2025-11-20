The Indian Awaaz

Air India to resume operations to mainland China with non-stop flights to Shanghai soon

Nov 20, 2025

  • Delhi-Shanghai service to operate four times weekly, starting 01 February 2026
  • Mumbai-Shanghai service planned for launch in 2026, subject to regulatory approvals

Staff Reporter

Air India on Tuesday Nov 17 announced the resumption of its non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai (PVG), effective 01 February 2026, marking Air India’s return to mainland China after nearly six years. Subject to the requisite regulatory approvals, Air India also intends to introduce non-stop flights between Mumbai and Shanghai in 2026.

Shanghai is the 48th international destination to be served by Air India group, which continues to carry more passengers internationally than any other airline in India.

Air India will operate four times a week between Delhi and Shanghai using its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 aircraft, featuring 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 spacious seats in Economy Class.

The reinstatement of Air India’s services to Shanghai follows recent India-China diplomatic agreements that restored the air links paused in early 2020. Air India first launched non-stop services to mainland China in October 2000.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said, “The resumption of our Delhi-Shanghai services is more than a route launch. It is a bridge between two great, ancient civilisations and modern economic powerhouses. At Air India, we are happy to reconnect one of the world’s most vital air corridors, enabling travellers to pursue opportunities in business, trade, healthcare, education and culture with the comfort and warm Indian hospitality that define Air India.”

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS BETWEEN DELHI (DEL) AND SHANGHAI (PVG)
Effective 01 February 2026
Flight #SectorDepartureArrivalDays of Operation
AI352Delhi-Shanghai1200 Hrs2020 HrsTuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays
AI351Shanghai-Delhi2200 Hrs0315 Hrs+1Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays
All times are indicated in local time zones. +1indicates next day arrival. 

The restored air link is expected to further boost exchanges in pharmaceuticals, technology, education, and several other spheres.

Bookings for Air India’s flights between Delhi and Shanghai are being progressively opened on all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, airport ticketing offices, contact centres, and through travel agents worldwide. 

