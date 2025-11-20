The Indian Awaaz

India-Bhutan Hold First Official Meeting on Cross-Border Rail Project

Nov 20, 2025

The first meeting of the Project Steering Committee on India-Bhutan Rail Links project was held in New Delhi today. In a social media post, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that during the meeting, the deliberations focused on the implementation modalities of the two rail links envisaged under the project Kokrajhar-Gelephu and Banarhat-Samtse.

The meeting was co-chaired by  Additional Secretary (North) Munu Mahawar and Bhutan’s Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport Karma Wangchuk. Representatives of the Ministry of Railways, as well as State Governments of Assam and West Bengal, participated in the meeting.

