India remains trusted partner for Bangladesh, says envoy Pranay Verma

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Kumar Verma on Tuesday reaffirmed that India remains a “trusted and reliable partner” for Bangladesh in API sourcing, process technologies and pharmaceutical machinery. He made the remarks at “PharmaConnect”, a networking and knowledge-sharing event hosted by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Verma highlighted the “long-standing complementarities” between the two countries in the pharmaceutical sector and said deeper cooperation would boost industrial growth and ensure “affordable and accessible healthcare for millions across the region.” He expressed confidence that the event would build new business linkages and strengthen India–Bangladesh engagement in an “innovation-driven framework.”

Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) President Abdul Muktadir underlined Bangladesh’s growing global footprint and called for expanded cooperation with India in technology transfer, R&D partnerships and supply chain integration.

Industry representatives said such engagements would enhance cross-border collaboration, improve supply-chain resilience and open avenues for trade and investment. The programme comes ahead of the participation of Bangladeshi pharma companies at CPHI–PMEC India 2025, scheduled for November 25-27.