India-France Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi: Review of Bilateral Cooperation and Progress under Horizon 2047 Roadmap

India – France Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) were held in New Delhi today, co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Anne-Marie Descôtes. Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that during the meeting, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made in various facets of bilateral cooperation, as outlined in the ambitious India France Horizon 2047 Roadmap. The roadmap was, adopted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to France as Guest of Honour at the French National Day on 14th of July last year.

FOC was preceded by the second meeting of Strategic Space Dialogue and India-France ‘Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Dialogue’ yesterday. The discussions encompassed key areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, UNSC reforms and multilateral cooperation, and cultural ties. In addition, the dialogue extended to global and regional affairs, climate action, trilateral and plurilateral forms of cooperation and key challenges including situation in Gaza and Red Sea and Russia-Ukraine conflict.

India – France Foreign Office Consultations is a pivotal bilateral mechanism that provides cohesiveness to all the existing India-France exchanges.

