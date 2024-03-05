FreeCurrencyRates.com

Former US President Donald Trump wins Colorado ballot disqualification case in Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court delivered a significant victory to Donald Trump, overturning a judicial decision that had barred him from Colorado’s ballot. This exclusion was based on a constitutional provision related to incitement and support for the 6th of January, 2021, Capitol attack.

The justices unanimously reversed the decision made by Colorado’s top court on 19th December, which aimed to remove Mr Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot.

Mr Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the 5th November U.S. election. His only remaining rival for his party’s nomination is former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

