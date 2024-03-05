External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Stresses Enhanced Engagement with South Korea

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has emphasised for intensifying the engagement between India and South Korea in different spheres. In his address at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy at seoul in South Korea today, Dr Jaishankar stressed on the need for more political discussions, more strategic conversations as well as stronger business connects and technology interactions. He said, the long pending review of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, CEPA must be expedited so that it can be upgraded. He said, it is important to work together to utilize the opportunities of the emerging world, especially those pertaining to new technologies and ensure stability and predictability of the international economy as a whole.

The External Affairs Minister expressed confidence that by broadening our horizons, the India- South Korea partnership can emerge as a significant factor in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Noting that the ties between the two countries have been described as a Special Strategic Partnership since 2015, Dr Jaishankar said that in different domains, cooperation has expanded and benefits are visible. He also said that as two significant G20 members, India and South Korea have a growing responsibility to actively contribute to the reshaping of the global order.