India extends ban on international passenger flights until November 30

Sanjay Singh

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Friday extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger flights till 30th November this year.

A circular issued by the DGCA stated that the restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

The Aviation regulator stated that the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

The Centre banned international flights on 23rd March last year, to contain the Covid spread. Later, flight restrictions were eased under air bubble arrangement with certain countries.

