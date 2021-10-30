All preparations in place for smooth conduct of Bye-Election for 3 Lok Sabha, 30 Assembly today

AMN / WEB DESK

All preparations are in place for voting for by-polls in 3 Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly seats in 14 states today. Lok Sabha by-polls will be held for Khandwa parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The by-elections for assembly seats will be held in 14 states including Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Haryana and Maharashtra.

In Assam, Bye-Election is being held for five Assembly seats. The election machinery has completed all arrangements for the conduct of the Election in a free, fair and safe manner. A total of 31 candidates are in the fray. Webcasting will be done from all the 1,176 Polling Stations.

Half section of Central Armed Police Forces is deployed at each Polling Station location for security measures to ensure a conducive atmosphere for the smooth conduct of the election.

In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, each and every Polling Station has been sanitized and facilities of thermal scanning, hand sanitizers, face masks are also made available at the Polling Station.