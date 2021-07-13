India expands mango export to newer countries

AMN / WEB DESK

Despite logistical challenges posed by COVID19 pandemic, India has expanded its footprint of mango exports to newer countries this season.

In a major initiative which would boost mango export potential from the eastern region especially to middle east countries, a consignment of Geographical Identification certified Fazil mango variety sourced from Malda district of West Bengal was exported today to Bahrain.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, APEDA has been initiating measures to boost mango exports from the non-traditional regions and states. It has been conducting virtual buyer-seller meets and festivals to promote mango exports. This shipment to Bahrain comes a few days after APEDA organized a mango promotion programme at Doha, Qatar. Nine varieties of mangoes including GI certified from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh were displayed at the stores of importer Family Food Centre at the promotion programme.

In June this year, a week-long Indian mango promotion programme was organised in Bahrain where 16 varieties of the fruit including three GI certified Khirsapati, Lakshmanbhog and Zardalu were displayed. The mangoes were sourced from farmers in Bengal and Bihar by APEDA registered exporter.

APEDA has been conducting virtual buyer-seller meets and festivals to promote mango exports. It recently organised mango festival in Berlin, Germany.