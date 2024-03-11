FreeCurrencyRates.com

India claims top spot in ICC Test rankings, now No. 1 in all three formats

A day after India crushed England in Dharamsala to win the five-match series 4-1, Rohit Sharma’s side claimed the top spot in the ICC Test rankings, overtaking Australia in the latest rankings released by the world governing body for Cricket in Dubai on Sunday.

India, who are already heading the World Test Championship standings, are now at the summit of the ICC rankings in all three formats of the game.

Rohit’s side will remain at the top of the chart, irrespective of the result of the second Test between New Zealand and Australia currently underway in Christchurch.

