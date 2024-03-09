Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen storms into semifinals of French Open Badminton tournament

Paris

In the French Open Badminton Men’s Singles category, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen reached the semi-finals, after defeating Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 19-21, 21-15, 21-13 in Paris, France last night. With this victory, Lakshya Sen will now face Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the semi-finals this evening.

On the other hand, in the Mixed Doubles category, the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have also reached the semi-finals. They will face the South Korean pair of Seo Seung Jae and Hyuk Min Kang later today.