@BAI_Media

AMN / Paris

Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have clinched their second French Open Men’s doubles Badminton title. The Indian top seed registered a straight games victory over Yang Po-han and Lee Jhe-huei of Taiwan in the final 21-11, 21-17 last night. Satwik and Chirag had earlier won the title in 2022.