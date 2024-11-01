India, China engage in diplomatic and military talks to resolve LAC issues: Rajnath Singh

AMN / WEB DESK

DEFENCE MINISTER Rajnath Singh has said that India and China have been holding talks at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve the differences in some areas along the Line of Actual Control, LAC.

As a result of the talks, a broad consensus was developed on the basis of equal and mutual security. He said this after virtually inaugurating the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing ‘Museum of Valour’ at Tawang today.

He said that the statue of Sardar Patel in Tawang will inspire people reminding them of the strength in unity and the unwavering spirit required to build a nation as diverse as India. Mr. Singh said that holistic development of the nation is possible only when the North East region prospers. He said the government will create such a North East which is strong & prosperous not only naturally and culturally but also economically.

He said that the Armed Forces not only provide security, but also become a medium for development in the region by cooperating with the people of the border areas. He said, this further strengthens India’s commitment to ensuring development, peace, and security in the Northeast. Mr Singh carried out the inauguration from 4 Corps Headquarters in Tezpur, Assam. He was supposed to visit Tawang, but could not due to bad weather. On the occasion Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh, the family of Major Bob Khathing along with others were present at the inauguration site.