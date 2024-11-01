THE INDIAN AWAAZ

DEFENCE

IAF Chief Air Marshal A P Singh Visits Jammu and forward positions

Oct 31, 2024

AMN

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Marshal A P Singh visited Jammu and some of the forward locations yesterday where the air warriors of the force are deployed.

The visit of the Chief of the Air Staff comes on the eve of Diwali festival. He took a detailed overview of the operational readiness at these locations and interacted with the air warriors and Agniveers posted there. During the interaction, the Air Chief Marshal emphasised on the importance of remaining vigilant and prepared at all times to safeguard national security concerns. 

