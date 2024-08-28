India & Chile Strengthen Agricultural Ties in High-Level Meeting

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ramnath Thakur met Chile’s Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela and his delegation for a high-level bilateral meeting in New Delhi today. The meeting concentrated on key areas of mutual interest and collaboration, including the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Agricultural Cooperation, the Horticulture Action Plan, and the e-certification of phytosanitary certificates.

The discussions also addressed agricultural challenges in both Chile and India and explored opportunities to boost agricultural trade between the two countries. The ministers underscored the importance of sustainable practices and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the agricultural partnership to strengthen cooperation.

During the meeting, Mr Thakur reaffirmed the country’s commitment to addressing sanitary and phytosanitary issues as well as deepening the agricultural partnership to strengthen cooperation under the existing MoU.