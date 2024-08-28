THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

RURAL AWAAZ

India & Chile Strengthen Agricultural Ties in High-Level Meeting

Aug 28, 2024

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ramnath Thakur met Chile’s Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela and his delegation for a high-level bilateral meeting in New Delhi today. The meeting concentrated on key areas of mutual interest and collaboration, including the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Agricultural Cooperation, the Horticulture Action Plan, and the e-certification of phytosanitary certificates.

The discussions also addressed agricultural challenges in both Chile and India and explored opportunities to boost agricultural trade between the two countries. The ministers underscored the importance of sustainable practices and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the agricultural partnership to strengthen cooperation.

During the meeting, Mr Thakur reaffirmed the country’s commitment to addressing sanitary and phytosanitary issues as well as deepening the agricultural partnership to strengthen cooperation under the existing MoU.

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Some Organizations Asks Muslims to Leave Upper Assam, AIUDF submits memorandum to Governor

August 28, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Reports Significant Progress in Kharif Crop Sowing in 2024

August 28, 2024
RURAL AWAAZ

India & Chile Strengthen Agricultural Ties in High-Level Meeting

August 28, 2024
QAUMI AWAAZ

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind to launch nationwide campaign against sexual violence

August 28, 2024