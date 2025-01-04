Govt to empower villages by transforming them into vibrant centres of growth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025



ANDALIB AKHTER / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that his government’s vision to empower rural India by transforming villages into vibrant centres of growth and opportunity. The Prime Minister highlighted that since 2014, the government has been continuously serving rural India, with the priority of providing a dignified life to the people of the villages. He added that the government has launched a campaign to ensure basic amenities in every village.

The Prime Minister was addressing the gathering after inaugurating Grameen Bharat Mahotsav which is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from 4th to 9th of January. The theme of this Mahotsav is ‘Building a Resilient Rural India for a Viksit Bharat 2047’ and the motto “गांव बढ़े, तो देश बढ़े”.

Mr. Modi said, his government’s intentions, policies and decisions are filling rural India with new energy. He said, the Union Cabinet has also approved the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for one more year till 2025-26. Mr Modi also mentioned that mentioned that to make rural societies self-sufficient, financial assistance of 3 lakh crore rupees has been given to farmers under The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), so far. He said, over the past decade, the amount of agricultural loans has also been enhanced 3.5 times and MSP has been consistently increased on various crops.

Mr Modi said that the government’s endeavours, including Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, PM Awas Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission, are all aimed at the benefit and development of rural areas He noted that clean drinking water is reaching every household in lakhs of villages. Today, people are getting better health services through more than 1.5 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. The Prime Minister highlighted that with the help of digital technology, his government has also connected the best doctors and hospitals in the country to villages, enabling the benefit of telemedicine.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the launch of the PM Janman Yojana for the development of tribal areas is ensuring equal rights for regions that were deprived of development for decades. He remarked that over the past 10 years, his government has corrected many mistakes of previous governments. He emphasized that the government is moving forward with the mantra of national development through rural development. Mr Modi highlighted that as a result of these efforts, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the past 10 years, with the majority being from rural areas. He also mentioned a recent study by the State Bank of India, which revealed that rural poverty in India has decreased from approximately 26 per cent in 2012 to less than 5 per cent in 2024. He noted that while some people have been chanting slogans to eradicate poverty for decades, the country is now witnessing a real reduction in poverty.

The Prime Minister said that at the beginning of 2025, this grand event of Grameen Bharat Mahotsav is marking India’s development journey. He added that it is creating a new identity for the country. He also congratulated NABARD and other colleagues for organizing this event.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also interacted with the artisans at Mahotsav. This Mahotsav aims to enhance rural infrastructure, create self-reliant economies, and foster innovation within rural communities. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State Finance Pankaj Chaudhary were also present at the event.

Addressing the event, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several schemes are being implemented for the welfare and economic empowerment of poor, farmers, youth and women. She underscored that more than 650 GI tags have been given since 2003 and of them, 50 GI tag products are being showcased. Ms Sitharaman highlighted that at this Mahotsav, products from tribals and the North East, for which artisans have been given collateral-free bank loans, will be showcased at the stalls set up at Bharat Mandapam.

The Mahotsav showcases India’s rich cultural heritage through vibrant performances and exhibitions. A significant focus of the Mahotsav is to empower rural women through entrepreneurship. It will bring together government officials, rural entrepreneurs, artisans and stakeholders from diverse sectors to build a roadmap for collaborative and collective rural transformation. The objective of this event includes promoting economic stability and financial security among rural populations, with a special focus on North-East India.