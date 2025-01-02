Modi government has dedicated the new year to farmers: Shivraj Singh

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that the Narendra Modi government has dedicated the new year to the farmers. Briefing reporters in New Delhi, Mr. Chouhan said the government has taken three major decisions for the welfare of farmers. He said the Union Cabinet today approved the continuation of PM Fasal Bima Yojana and the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme till 2025-26 and extended additional subsidy on DAP fertilizers.

Mr. Chouhan said that India’s agriculture and allied sector is expected to grow at 3.5 to 4 percent in 2024-25. He said the Cooperation Ministry and Indonesia’s Trade Ministry today signed an MoU for the trade of non-basmati rice. The Minister said India will export ten lakh metric tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Indonesia.