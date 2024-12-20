India Achieves Record Urea Production of 314 LMT in 2023-24: JP Nadda

AMN

The Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Jagat Prakash Nadda informed Lok Sabha during question hour today that the Urea production has increased from 225 Lakh Metric tonne per annum during 2014-15 to a record urea production at over 314 Lakh Metric tonne per annum during 2023-24.

The minister said that the new Urea policy has led to additional production of urea from 25 gas-based urea units by 20 to 25 lakh metric tonnes per annum as compared to the production during 2014-15. He further said that the government has notified potash derived from molasses to enhance the domestic production and supply of fertiliser in India. Molasses-based fertiliser is 100 percent indigenously manufactured fertiliser under the nutrient-based subsidy scheme. Under the New Investment Policy, six new urea units were set up through joint venture companies in Ramagundam, Gorakhpur, Sindri, and Barauni, apart from private sector units in West Bengal and Rajasthan.