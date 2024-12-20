Govt increases MSP of Copra for 2025 season to ensure better returns to farmers

AMN

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Copra for the 2025 season. Briefing media in New Delhi after the Union Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the NDA government has taken a series of decisions for the welfare of farmers, and this reflects the NDA government’s commitment towards improving the lives of farmers.

Mr. Vaishnaw said that MSP for Fair Average Quality of milling copra has been fixed at 11 thousand 582 rupees per quintal and for ball copra at 12 thousand 100 rupees per quintal. He added that the financial implication for this decision would be worth 855 crore rupees. The Union Minister said that the MSP of milling copra is 422 rupees more than the MSP in the 2024 season, while it is 100 rupees more for ball copra in comparison to the 2024 season.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) will be the central nodal agencies for the procurement of copra under the Price Support Scheme. Mr. Vaishnaw said that the state governments will have a big role in it, so this procurement will be done with the cooperation of the state government corporations. He also informed us that Karnataka has the highest share in the production of Copra with 32.7 percent, followed by Tamil Nadu with a 25.7 percent share in production.