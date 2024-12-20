Export of Ayurvedic Medicines Drops in Two Years: DGCI&S Data

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics data shows that Ayurvedic medicines exported to other countries decreased from one crore thirty-six lakh twenty-three thousand US dollars in 2021-22 to one crore twenty-four lakh ninety-seven thousand US dollars in 2023-24.

Similarly, the export of substances used for Ayurvedic medicines decreased from seventeen crore thirty-five lakh to sixteen crore twenty-three lakh US dollars during the same period. The import of Ayurvedic medicines decreased from one crore twenty-nine lakh US dollars in 2021-22 to ninety-nine lakh ninety-one thousand US dollars in 2023-24.

Minister of State for Ayush, Dr. Prataprao Jadhav, informed Lok Sabha during question hour today that the Ayush Export Promotion Council setup in 2022 oversees the export of products of Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, and Unani systems.