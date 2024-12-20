The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Export of Ayurvedic Medicines Drops in Two Years: DGCI&S Data

Dec 20, 2024

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics data shows that Ayurvedic medicines exported to other countries decreased from one crore thirty-six lakh twenty-three thousand US dollars in 2021-22 to one crore twenty-four lakh ninety-seven thousand US dollars in 2023-24.

Similarly, the export of substances used for Ayurvedic medicines decreased from seventeen crore thirty-five lakh to sixteen crore twenty-three lakh US dollars during the same period. The import of Ayurvedic medicines decreased from one crore twenty-nine lakh US dollars in 2021-22 to ninety-nine lakh ninety-one thousand US dollars in 2023-24. 

Minister of State for Ayush, Dr. Prataprao Jadhav, informed Lok Sabha during question hour today that the Ayush Export Promotion Council setup in 2022 oversees the export of products of Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, and Unani systems.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman conducts pre-budget consultations with finance ministers of states

Dec 20, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ RURAL AWAAZ

India Achieves Record Urea Production of 314 LMT in 2023-24: JP Nadda

Dec 20, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt increases MSP of Copra for 2025 season to ensure better returns to farmers

Dec 20, 2024

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman conducts pre-budget consultations with finance ministers of states

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

India, China reaffirm commitment to mutually acceptable framework for settlement of boundary issue

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

1337 railway stations identified for development under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Govt

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Export of Ayurvedic Medicines Drops in Two Years: DGCI&S Data

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment