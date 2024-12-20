The Indian Awaaz

FM Sitharaman conducts pre-budget consultations with finance ministers of states

Dec 20, 2024
AMN / Jaisalmer

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presided over a pre-budget consultation meeting with finance ministers of states and Union Territories in Jaisalmer of Rajasthan.

MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was also present. Chief Ministers of Goa, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Odisha, Deputy Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana are also taking part in the meeting.

Along with them, Finance Ministers of States and UTs besides secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs and Expenditure, and Senior officials of the Ministry of finance are putting forward their views about different matters relating to the preparation of the budget for Financial Year 2025-26. The finance minister is scheduled to chair the 55th meeting of the GST council to be held tomorrow in Jaisalmer.

