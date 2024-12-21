The Indian Awaaz

Piyush Goyal holds discussions on India-EU FTA with European Commissioner

Dec 21, 2024
AMN

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a video conference last night with European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič to discuss the ongoing negotiations for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

During the conference, Mr. Goyal emphasised that non-tariff barriers were hindering trade and stressed the importance of addressing long-pending issues as a confidence-building measure. Both leaders agreed to work towards a balanced, equitable, ambitious, and mutually beneficial FTA. The two leaders committed to schedule a bilateral visit to understand each other’s sensitivities and concerns.

