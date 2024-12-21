The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

More than 54 cr zero-balance bank accounts opened under PMJDY

Dec 21, 2024

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra today said more than 54 crore zero-balance bank accounts have been opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. Addressing the media in New Delhi, the minister said that people who earlier had no access to the banking sector are now contributing greatly to the economy of the country. Mr Malhotra highlighted women’s participation and said that 55 percent of the Jan Dhan bank accounts are opened by women, whereas 66 percent of the beneficiaries of the scheme are from the rural and semi-urban sectors of society.

The minister further added that nearly 37 crore RuPay cards were issued under the scheme. Mentioning direct benefit transfer schemes, Mr. Malhotra said that today there are no mediators between the government and the beneficiaries, and citizens are getting direct benefits from the government. Praising the central government’s health insurance scheme, the Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said nearly 36 crore Ayushman Bharat cards have been issued till now, and around 8 crore 39 lakh citizens have benefitted from the scheme. The Union Minister stressed that only the people of West Bengal and Delhi are not getting the benefit of the scheme and called on state governments to implement the scheme for the benefit of the citizens.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal holds discussions on India-EU FTA with European Commissioner

Dec 21, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman conducts pre-budget consultations with finance ministers of states

Dec 20, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Export of Ayurvedic Medicines Drops in Two Years: DGCI&S Data

Dec 20, 2024

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

U.S. faces a possible government shutdown on Dec 21

21 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

More than 54 cr zero-balance bank accounts opened under PMJDY

21 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Piyush Goyal holds discussions on India-EU FTA with European Commissioner

21 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman conducts pre-budget consultations with finance ministers of states

20 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment