India Calls for Diversified Trade, Resilient Supply Chains at SCO Trade Ministers’ Meeting

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Trade Ministers’ Meeting held in Vladivostok on 6 September 2025, India underlined the need to leverage the grouping’s collective strengths for regional prosperity. With SCO representing 42% of the global population and 17.2% of world trade, India highlighted opportunities to expand trade flows, diversify exports, and reduce vulnerabilities through more resilient supply chains.

Representing Union Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Amitabh Kumar, Additional Secretary of Commerce stressed the importance of an open, inclusive, and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core. He called for a development-oriented agenda that includes a permanent solution on Public Stockholding for food security, effective Special & Differential Treatment for developing countries, and the restoration of a fully functional WTO dispute settlement system. Services trade, especially the temporary movement of skilled professionals, was identified as a key driver of economic growth and MSME participation in global value chains.

India pressed for diversification and de-risking of supply chains through wider geographical spread, interoperable logistics, transparent market access, and enhanced regional connectivity. Addressing persistent trade imbalances, India urged greater cooperation on standards, streamlined facilitation, and cautioned against weaponising export measures that could distort markets or disrupt supply chains.

On the digital economy, India suggested SCO workstreams on regulatory transparency, best practice sharing, and capacity-building. It showcased its achievements in Digital Public Infrastructure such as UPI for real-time payments, India Stack for digital identity, and ONDC for open commerce. These low-cost, replicable models were presented as tools to lower MSME costs, expand market reach, and enable real-time cross-border settlements.

India also emphasised sustainable development anchored in equity and the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities. It highlighted the Mission LiFE initiative and stressed that climate action must be supported with finance and affordable technology, cautioning against arbitrary trade-linked climate measures.

Showcasing the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) sector, India recalled its hosting of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), which generated initiatives for global media collaboration, start-up funding, and talent development. With simplified frameworks and 17 co-production agreements, India aims to establish itself as a global film production hub.

India thanked Russia for its leadership under the current SCO Presidency and pledged continued cooperation under Tajikistan’s Chairmanship in 2026–27 to strengthen sustainable and inclusive regional growth.