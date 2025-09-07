FM Sitharaman to personally monitor benefits of GST cut

AMN

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said she will personally monitor the passing on of GST benefits to citizens. In an interview with a media channel, the Finance Minister said people from across the country have termed the GST reforms as a welcome move.

She urged people to report if the benefits are not being passed on to them. She added that several industry players have already pledged to pass on the benefits. She further stated that the GST reforms required long working hours and bureaucratic effort.