India, Bhutan sign MoU on technical cooperation in Agro & allied sectors

India and Bhutan have signed an MoU on Technical Cooperation in Agriculture and Allied Sectors. Secretary, Agriculture Ministry Devesh Chaturvedi and Bhutan’s Agriculture Secretary Thinley Namgyel signed the MoU in Thimpu. Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement that the signing of MoU represents a significant milestone in the enduring partnership between India and Bhutan. This reflects the two countries’ shared commitment to food security, sustainable farming, and rural prosperity. The MoU will serve as a framework for collaboration in various areas including agricultural research and innovation, livestock health and production, post-harvest management, value chain development, and the exchange of knowledge, skills, and expertise.

