Qatar Expresses Confidence in India’s Investment Climate, Says FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today held discussions with Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, in New Delhi to deepen bilateral economic engagement.

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry, both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties under the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership Framework. The dialogue focused on enhancing cooperation in key areas such as energy, infrastructure, technology, and financial services.

Sitharaman highlighted the transformative reforms undertaken by India over the past decade to attract global capital, including improvements in ease of doing business, tax rationalisation, digitalisation of financial systems, and large-scale infrastructure push. She stressed that India’s stable policy environment and growing domestic market make it one of the most attractive destinations for long-term investors.

The Qatari delegation conveyed confidence in India’s robust economic trajectory and its strides in technology, renewable energy, and digital transformation. Dr. Al-Sayed noted that Qatar sees strong opportunities to channel investments into India’s fast-expanding sectors such as green energy, logistics, and advanced manufacturing.

Both sides agreed to explore avenues for greater institutional cooperation, promote joint ventures, and expand financial linkages to support businesses in both countries.

The meeting is expected to provide momentum to the next phase of economic collaboration, with Qatar positioning itself as a key partner in India’s investment landscape.