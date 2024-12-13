The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India backs UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Dec 12, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has joined 157 other nations in supporting a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution demanding an ‘immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza Strip. The UNGA overwhelmingly approved two resolutions yesterday. The first resolution called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the other backing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which Israel has sought to ban.

The first resolution, demanding an immediate ceasefire, was passed with 158 votes in favour, nine, including the United States, Israel, Argentina, Czechia, Hungary, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, and Tonga, against, and 13 abstentions.

The second resolution, supporting the mandate of UNRWA, received 159 votes in favour, nine against, and 11 abstentions.

The resolutions follow two days of debate at the 193-member General Assembly, where speeches overwhelmingly highlighted the need to end the 14-month-long conflict between Israel and Hamas. Delegates also called for unhindered humanitarian access in Gaza to address the growing crisis.

India has consistently condemned the 7th October attacks, calling them acts of terror, and has emphasised the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

At the same time, India has repeatedly stressed the need for a ceasefire, continued humanitarian aid, adherence to international humanitarian law, and a commitment to restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy.

New Delhi has also voiced concerns about the escalating violence in West Asia, repeatedly urging all parties to exercise restraint and pursue peaceful resolution through dialogue.

Although General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they carry significant weight as a reflection of global opinion. This vote came after the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on 20th November that had also called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka’s opposition hints at no-confidence motion against Speaker Ashoka Ranwala

Dec 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghan Acting Refugee Minister Khalil Rahman Haqqani Killed in Kabul Suicide Bombing

Dec 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea’s ruling party chief supports impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeo

Dec 13, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka’s opposition hints at no-confidence motion against Speaker Ashoka Ranwala

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
DEFENCE

Defence ministry signs Rs 13,500 Cr deal with HAL for 12 Su-30 fighters

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
URDU SECTION

مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ نے اجمیر شریف میں درگاہ پر بے بنیاد دعوے کو کیا مسترددرگاہ کمیٹی کے ساتھ اظہار یکجہتی

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghan Acting Refugee Minister Khalil Rahman Haqqani Killed in Kabul Suicide Bombing

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment