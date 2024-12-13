India backs UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has joined 157 other nations in supporting a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution demanding an ‘immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza Strip. The UNGA overwhelmingly approved two resolutions yesterday. The first resolution called for a ceasefire in Gaza and the other backing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which Israel has sought to ban.

The first resolution, demanding an immediate ceasefire, was passed with 158 votes in favour, nine, including the United States, Israel, Argentina, Czechia, Hungary, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, and Tonga, against, and 13 abstentions.

The second resolution, supporting the mandate of UNRWA, received 159 votes in favour, nine against, and 11 abstentions.

The resolutions follow two days of debate at the 193-member General Assembly, where speeches overwhelmingly highlighted the need to end the 14-month-long conflict between Israel and Hamas. Delegates also called for unhindered humanitarian access in Gaza to address the growing crisis.

India has consistently condemned the 7th October attacks, calling them acts of terror, and has emphasised the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

At the same time, India has repeatedly stressed the need for a ceasefire, continued humanitarian aid, adherence to international humanitarian law, and a commitment to restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy.

New Delhi has also voiced concerns about the escalating violence in West Asia, repeatedly urging all parties to exercise restraint and pursue peaceful resolution through dialogue.

Although General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they carry significant weight as a reflection of global opinion. This vote came after the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on 20th November that had also called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.