The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea’s ruling party chief supports impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeo

Dec 13, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Han Dong-hoon, the chief of South Korea’s ruling People Power Party (PPP) today expressed support for impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law last week, calling on his party’s lawmakers to vote based on their own conviction.

Han made the remarks as the opposition Democratic Party (DP) is set to file a new motion to impeach Yoon after a parliamentary impeachment vote failed Saturday as the majority of PPP lawmakers boycotted it. Han said Yoon has no intention of stepping down from office early, effectively breaking his promise to leave all decisions, including his term, to the PPP during his address last Saturday.  

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka’s opposition hints at no-confidence motion against Speaker Ashoka Ranwala

Dec 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghan Acting Refugee Minister Khalil Rahman Haqqani Killed in Kabul Suicide Bombing

Dec 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India backs UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Dec 12, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka’s opposition hints at no-confidence motion against Speaker Ashoka Ranwala

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
DEFENCE

Defence ministry signs Rs 13,500 Cr deal with HAL for 12 Su-30 fighters

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
URDU SECTION

مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ نے اجمیر شریف میں درگاہ پر بے بنیاد دعوے کو کیا مسترددرگاہ کمیٹی کے ساتھ اظہار یکجہتی

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghan Acting Refugee Minister Khalil Rahman Haqqani Killed in Kabul Suicide Bombing

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment