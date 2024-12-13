South Korea’s ruling party chief supports impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeo

AMN/ WEB DESK

Han Dong-hoon, the chief of South Korea’s ruling People Power Party (PPP) today expressed support for impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law last week, calling on his party’s lawmakers to vote based on their own conviction.

Han made the remarks as the opposition Democratic Party (DP) is set to file a new motion to impeach Yoon after a parliamentary impeachment vote failed Saturday as the majority of PPP lawmakers boycotted it. Han said Yoon has no intention of stepping down from office early, effectively breaking his promise to leave all decisions, including his term, to the PPP during his address last Saturday.