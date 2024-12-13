The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghan Acting Refugee Minister Khalil Rahman Haqqani Killed in Kabul Suicide Bombing

Dec 13, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Afghanistan, acting Minister for Refugees Khalil Rahman Haqqani was killed in a suicide bombing inside his office at the ministry in Kabul yesterday. A suicide bomber, disguised as a visitor, detonated his bomb while Haqqani was signing paperwork.

Interior Ministry described Haqqani’s death as the result of a ‘ferocious attack by the Khawarij,’ a term the Taliban uses to refer to ISIS militants. However, no group or individual immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Six others were also killed in the blast.

Khalil Haqqani’s death is the most high-profile casualty for the Taliban since it regained power in Afghanistan in 2021. His nephew, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the son of Jalaluddin Haqqani, serves as the current interior minister in the Taliban government.

Khalil Haqqani was a prominent member of the Haqqani network, a powerful faction within the Taliban that the US designated as a global terrorist organization in 2011. The US had also offered a reward of up to 5 million dollar for information related to him.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka’s opposition hints at no-confidence motion against Speaker Ashoka Ranwala

Dec 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea’s ruling party chief supports impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeo

Dec 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India backs UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Dec 12, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka’s opposition hints at no-confidence motion against Speaker Ashoka Ranwala

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
DEFENCE

Defence ministry signs Rs 13,500 Cr deal with HAL for 12 Su-30 fighters

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
URDU SECTION

مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ نے اجمیر شریف میں درگاہ پر بے بنیاد دعوے کو کیا مسترددرگاہ کمیٹی کے ساتھ اظہار یکجہتی

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghan Acting Refugee Minister Khalil Rahman Haqqani Killed in Kabul Suicide Bombing

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment