The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka’s opposition hints at no-confidence motion against Speaker Ashoka Ranwala

Dec 13, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Principal opposition party of Sri Lanka, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya has hinted at the possibility of filing a no-confidence motion against Speaker Ashoka Ranwala. SJB MP Ajith P. Perera revealed to a local newspaper that the party SJB Parliamentary Group will convene to deliberate on the matter today. He added that bringing a no-confidence motion against the Speaker is one of the options on the table.

The controversy stems from allegations that Speaker Ranwala has used a fraudulent doctoral title, raising questions about his credibility. The SJB’s move comes amid mounting public scrutiny and calls for accountability within Sri Lanka’s political leadership. The speaker has told media outlets that he would make a statement soon.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghan Acting Refugee Minister Khalil Rahman Haqqani Killed in Kabul Suicide Bombing

Dec 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Korea’s ruling party chief supports impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeo

Dec 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India backs UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Dec 12, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka’s opposition hints at no-confidence motion against Speaker Ashoka Ranwala

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
DEFENCE

Defence ministry signs Rs 13,500 Cr deal with HAL for 12 Su-30 fighters

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
URDU SECTION

مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ نے اجمیر شریف میں درگاہ پر بے بنیاد دعوے کو کیا مسترددرگاہ کمیٹی کے ساتھ اظہار یکجہتی

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghan Acting Refugee Minister Khalil Rahman Haqqani Killed in Kabul Suicide Bombing

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment