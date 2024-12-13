Sri Lanka’s opposition hints at no-confidence motion against Speaker Ashoka Ranwala

AMN/ WEB DESK

Principal opposition party of Sri Lanka, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya has hinted at the possibility of filing a no-confidence motion against Speaker Ashoka Ranwala. SJB MP Ajith P. Perera revealed to a local newspaper that the party SJB Parliamentary Group will convene to deliberate on the matter today. He added that bringing a no-confidence motion against the Speaker is one of the options on the table.

The controversy stems from allegations that Speaker Ranwala has used a fraudulent doctoral title, raising questions about his credibility. The SJB’s move comes amid mounting public scrutiny and calls for accountability within Sri Lanka’s political leadership. The speaker has told media outlets that he would make a statement soon.