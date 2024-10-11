India, ASEAN call for collaboration on Digital Public Infrastructure and AI

India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries have stressed collaboration to leverage Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in several sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, and climate action.

In a joint statement on advancing digital infrastructure, India-ASEAN acknowledged the opportunities for collaboration to share knowledge, experiences, and best practices to promote DPI development across the region. They recognized financial technology and innovation as vital drivers for the bilateral economic partnership. India-ASEAN also recognized that cooperation in cybersecurity is a crucial part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

They also supported collaboration in the development of necessary knowledge, skills, infrastructure, risk management frameworks, and policies to effectively and responsibly leverage Artificial Intelligence technologies. India and ASEAN also recognized that AI is changing job landscapes rapidly, requiring upskilling and reskilling of the workforce.