Hezbollah militant operative killed in Israeli airstrike in Syria 

AMN/ WEB DESK

A Hezbollah militant operative was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southwestern Syria yesterday. In a statement, Israel’s military has claimed that Adham Jahout, a militant with Hezbollah’s Golan Terrorist Network in Syria, was killed in the airstrike in the area of Quneitra, Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. However, Syria has repeatedly condemned the attacks, calling them violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, UN humanitarians said, in recent days, Israeli authorities once again ordered more than 400,000 people who remain north of the Gaza Strip to move south, while at the same time tightening access restrictions and expanding military operations in the north. According to UN humanitarians, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) yesterday said it continues to be deeply concerned about the situation in the northern areas of Gaza.