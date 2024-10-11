THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Hezbollah militant operative killed in Israeli airstrike in Syria 

Oct 10, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

A Hezbollah militant operative was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southwestern Syria yesterday. In a statement, Israel’s military has claimed that Adham Jahout, a militant with Hezbollah’s Golan Terrorist Network in Syria, was killed in the airstrike in the area of Quneitra, Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. However, Syria has repeatedly condemned the attacks, calling them violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, UN humanitarians said, in recent days, Israeli authorities once again ordered more than 400,000 people who remain north of the Gaza Strip to move south, while at the same time tightening access restrictions and expanding military operations in the north. According to UN humanitarians, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) yesterday said it continues to be deeply concerned about the situation in the northern areas of Gaza.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, ASEAN call for collaboration on Digital Public Infrastructure and AI

Oct 10, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka EC releases postal voting schedule for General Election

Oct 10, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi holds bilateral meetings with ASEAN Leaders at East Asia Summit

Oct 10, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Centre declares Hizb-Ut-Tahrir and all its front organizations as terrorist organizations

October 10, 2024

Average monthly expenditure of rural households has increased : NABARD

October 10, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal

October 10, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Sensex gains 144 points, Nifty ends flat

October 10, 2024