India and US call for bringing perpetrators of 26/11 and Pathankot terrorist attacks to justice

Both countries held the 20th meeting of the US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and 6th Designations Dialogue in Washington D.C.

AMN / WEB DESK

India and US have reviewed emerging threats and tactics in terrorism including the use of the internet and new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes. The two countries also discussed issues related to the international movement of terrorists, terrorist recruitment, the financing of terrorist activities and radicalization to violence and violent extremism.

Both countries held the 20th meeting of the US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and 6th Designations Dialogue in Washington D.C. yesterday. US Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Ambassador Elizabeth Richard and Joint Secretary Counter Terrorism at the Ministry of External Affairs Ambassador K.D. Dewal led inter-agency delegations in the meeting. In a joint statement, the two sides expressed their commitment for information sharing, capacity building and continued bilateral and multilateral efforts to address these threats.

India and US have called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot terrorist attacks to be brought to justice. The two countries also called for concerted action against all terrorist groups including al-Qaida, ISIS, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammad. The statement said, the two nations emphasized the extraordinary value and durability of the U.S.-India comprehensive global and strategic partnership and renewed their commitments to countering terrorism and promoting regional security as an integral part of their broader bilateral cooperation.

Both sides reiterated that terrorism remains a serious threat to international peace and security and countering terrorism remains an important element in ensuring prosperity and peace for Americans, Indians, and global citizens. India and the US said that they are committed to strengthening law enforcement and judicial partnerships in support of the rule of law, including through information sharing and enhanced cooperation on mutual legal assistance requests. Both sides also exchanged information regarding priorities and procedures for designating various terrorist entities, groups and individuals.