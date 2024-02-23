India and Netherlands reaffirm their commitment to expand their bilateral defence cooperation

WEB DESK

India and Netherlands have reaffirmed their commitment to expand their bilateral defence cooperation particularly in maritime and industrial domains. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh today held a bilateral meeting with the Netherlands Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren in New Delhi. During the meeting, both the leaders expressed keenness to work together to enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.

Mr Singh suggested that Dutch Original Equipment Manufacturers could be encouraged to integrate Indian vendors into their supply chain ecosystem. According to the Defence Ministry, both sides were in agreement to encourage more interactions between the defence industries, and in high-tech sectors of semiconductors and clean energy.