Holy relics of Lord Buddha enshrined at Royal ground Sanam Luang in Bangkok

AMN

The holy relics of Lord Buddha have been enshrined at the Royal ground Sanam Luang in Bangkok on Friday. Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, along with the Governor of Bihar, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Virendra Kumar, were present at the ceremony.

In a significant event that marks a deep connection between India and Thailand, four revered relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples reached Bangkok yesterday, accompanied by a delegation from India. The holy relics were received with great reverence and ceremony at Bangkok Military Airport by Mr. Sermsak Pongpanit, Minister of Culture, Royal Thai Government, and other dignitaries. A heartfelt chanting ceremony and warm hospitality welcomed the relics to their temporary home at the National Museum, Bangkok, before being enshrined in a grand mandapam at Sanam Luang Pavilion today. People can pay their respects starting from tomorrow, i.e. Makha Bucha Day onwards.

These relics, including those of Lord Buddha and his esteemed disciples, Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalyayana, are part of a special exhibition organized by the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Embassy in Thailand, International Buddhist Confederation, National Museum, and the State Government of Madhya Pradesh. This marks the first time these relics will be showcased together, adding to the historic significance of the event.