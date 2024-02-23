इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2024 09:00:21      انڈین آواز
GMBF Global to host two-day business conclave Mahabiz 2024 in Dubai

AMN

The Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF) Global is preparing to host Mahabiz 2024, a two-day business conclave set to take place on February 24th and 25th in Dubai. With the theme “Connect with Opportunities to Progress,” the event aims to bring together over 700 entrepreneurs and business leaders from India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa to encourage collaboration and uncover new business prospects. Mahabiz 2024 will feature virtual addresses by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways in the Government of India, and Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Notable speakers at the conclave include Mr. Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, Pratap Govindrao Pawar, Chairman of Sakal Media Group, and Entrepreneur Sheikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, among others. A panel discussion will focus on the opportunities in Maharashtra, while success stories will offer participation and guidance from accomplished entrepreneurs. The recent signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE adds significance to Mahabiz 2024, providing expanded opportunities for collaboration and trade between the two nations. Serving as a platform for local and global businesses, including Indian organizations, Mahabiz 2024 aims to forge meaningful partnerships and drive progress in the global landscape. With over 500 business owners and professionals from 15 countries already connected through GMBF Global, the event promises to offer a diverse array of perspectives and expertise. Chandrashekhar Bhatia, President of the Global Business Federation, expressed enthusiasm for Mahabiz 24, stating, “We eagerly anticipate this transformative event, which will bring together visionaries from across the globe and forge trade and economic relations. We also look forward to guidance from esteemed leaders like Mr. Nitin Gadkari and Mr. Eknath Shinde.” Attendees can look forward to a dynamic program featuring discussions on industry trends. Mahabiz 2024 provides entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase their ventures, learn from industry leaders, explore collaborations, and forge partnerships that can shape the future of their businesses.

