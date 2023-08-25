India and Greece agree to double bilateral trade by 2030: PM Modi

AMN / ATHENS

India and Greece have agreed to double the bilateral trade by 2030. In a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, Prime Minister Modi said that they agree that bilateral trade is increasing rapidly and there is immense potential for further growth in the time ahead too.

Mr Modi added that India and Greece have decided to take their partnership to a strategic level and also decided to strengthen their strategic partnership by enhancing cooperation in various areas including defence and security, infrastructure, agriculture, education and skill development. He added that in areas of defence and security, India and Greece have agreed on strengthening defence industrial cooperation apart from military ties.



Prime Minister Modi also informed that both sides also held discussions over mutual cooperation in the area of terrorism and cyber security and also decided that there should also be an National Secuirty Advsior- NSA-level dialogue platform. He also mentioned that India and Greece will soon be having an agreement on migration and mobility partnership. He added that we should increase cooperation to give a new shape to our ancient people to people contacts.

On the issue of Ukraine, Mr Modi said that both India and Greece support Diplomacy and Dialogue. The Prime Minister called the coming together of India and Greece a natural match. He added that it is a match between two ancient civilizations of the world, between two ancient democratic ideologies and between the world’s two ancient trade and cultural relations. He mentioned that the foundation of our relations is ancient and strong and both the countries have learnt from each other in the fields of science, arts and culture.



In his initial remarks, the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the ties between India and Greece in recent years have greatly improved and that there is scope for wide range bilateral cooperation.



Mr Mitsotakis said our first objective is to double our bilateral trade and both nations are ready to proceed side by side in dealing with the future challenges especially in the period of upheaval and war in Ukraine.



This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in the last 40 years.



Prime Minister Modi was also conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens. Mr Modi thanked President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Government and people of Greece for conferring upon him the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour. In a tweet, Mr Modi said that this shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India.



In a social media post, PM Modi said he and President Sakellaropoulou discussed several issues which will strengthen the India-Greece friendship. He also said both sides also discussed ways to boost sustainable development. The President of Greece also congratulated India on the success of Chandrayaan-3.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today began his engagements in Greece by paying tribute to the Tomb of unknown soldiers in Athens. He was then accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour.



The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a war memorial located in Syntagma Square in Athens, in front of the Old Royal Palace. It is a cenotaph dedicated to the Greek soldiers killed during various wars.