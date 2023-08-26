SC transfers all CBI cases pertaining to Manipur violence to a set of designated judges in Assam

AMN / WEB DESK

The Supreme Court, in its order on Friday, transferred all cases being probed by the CBI in connection with the Manipur violence cases to a set of designated judges in Assam to ensure the safety and protection of victims and witnesses for a fair trial.

A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr D Y Chandrachud, passed the interim order after hearing a batch of petitions that had been filed after the horrific Manipur violence.

The Apex Court said in its order that Gauhati High Court is requested to select judges who are conversant in more than one language used in Manipur.

Now the court will hear the matter on September 1.

The top court directed the Manipur government to provide proper internet services to facilitate hearing in CBI cases through online mode at the Gauhati court.

The Court also said in its order that all applications for production of the accused, remand, judicial custody, extension of custody, and other proceedings in connection with the investigation are allowed to be conducted in online mode, bearing in mind distance and security issues.

It also said that judicial custody, if and when granted, shall be granted in Manipur to obviate transit.