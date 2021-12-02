India and EU agrees to set up Clean Energy and Climate Partnership

WEB DESK

India and European Union (EU) have agreed to step up their Clean Energy and Climate Partnership. India-EU Energy Panel met yesterday which was co-chaired by India’s Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West), Reenat Sandhu, and Deputy Director-General for Energy, European Commission Mechthild Wörsdörfer.

They jointly agreed on a detailed work programme until 2023 to implement the 2016 India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership.

The Panel agreed on increased technical cooperation in energy efficiency, renewable energy, green hydrogen, grid integration, storage, power market design, interconnection, cold chain, and sustainable financing. The Panel also agreed to explore further avenues to strengthen India-EU cooperation within the context of the International Solar Alliance. EU expressed its support for the close cooperation between India and the International Energy Agency. India and EU also agreed to exchange closely on clean energy in the frame of G20.