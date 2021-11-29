European Union not to recognise Taliban regime in Afghanistan
Govt Seeks cooperation of all parties for smooth functioning of Parliament
British PM announces new measures to stop spread of new coronavirus variant Omicron
Curtains come down on 52nd International film festival
Government is taking several steps to control air pollution: Environment Minister

Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI

Union minister for Environment and Forest Bhupender Yadav today informed the Lok Sabha that government is taking several steps to control and minimize air pollution in the country. He said, the government has enacted the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining areas Act, 2021 for resolution of problems related to air quality in the NCR and adjoining areas.

In a written reply, Mr Yadav said, the government through act of Parliament has enacted Air Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1981, Environment Protection Act, 1986 for prevention, control and protection of environment.

The Minister said, government has launched National Clean Air Programme (NACP) as a national-level strategy to reduce air pollution levels across the country. He said, city specific clean air action plans have been prepared and rolled out for implementation in 132 non- attainment and million plus cities.

Mr Yadav said, over 375 crore rupees have been sanctioned to non-attainment cities under NACP for initiating actions. He informed, city-specific action plans for improvement of air quality has been prepared and approved for implementation. The Minister said, PRANA, a portal for monitoring the implementation of NACP has been launched.

SPORTS

Kanpur Test: India declare at 234/7 on Day 4, set 284-run target for New Zealand

AMN In the Kanpur cricket test, Chasing a target of 284 runs, New Zealand were four for the loss of one wic ...

Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup: India enter quarterfinals defeating Poland 8-2

HSB In FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup, defending champion India entered the quarterfinals after defeat ...

Junior Hockey World Cup: Argentina pip Pakistan for a place in last eight

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar Luck deserted Pakistan at crucial moments as they went down 3-4 to Argentin ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

