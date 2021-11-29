Government is taking several steps to control air pollution: Environment Minister

Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI

Union minister for Environment and Forest Bhupender Yadav today informed the Lok Sabha that government is taking several steps to control and minimize air pollution in the country. He said, the government has enacted the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining areas Act, 2021 for resolution of problems related to air quality in the NCR and adjoining areas.

In a written reply, Mr Yadav said, the government through act of Parliament has enacted Air Prevention and Control of Pollution Act, 1981, Environment Protection Act, 1986 for prevention, control and protection of environment.

The Minister said, government has launched National Clean Air Programme (NACP) as a national-level strategy to reduce air pollution levels across the country. He said, city specific clean air action plans have been prepared and rolled out for implementation in 132 non- attainment and million plus cities.

Mr Yadav said, over 375 crore rupees have been sanctioned to non-attainment cities under NACP for initiating actions. He informed, city-specific action plans for improvement of air quality has been prepared and approved for implementation. The Minister said, PRANA, a portal for monitoring the implementation of NACP has been launched.